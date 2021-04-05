Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,559,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after buying an additional 246,283 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 320,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $1,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.42 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

