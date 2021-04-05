Pillar (PLR) Trading 53.9% Higher This Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 53.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $14.78 million and $177,401.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00053929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.53 or 0.00672445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00070724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028523 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

