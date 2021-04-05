PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of PCK stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $9.16. 63,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,798. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $9.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.