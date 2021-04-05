PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of PCK stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $9.16. 63,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,798. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $9.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
Featured Story: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.