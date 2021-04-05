PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of PZC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,478. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

