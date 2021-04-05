PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.08. 23,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,839. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $19.10.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.