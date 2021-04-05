PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares $0.13 Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE PTY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. 557,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,004. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

