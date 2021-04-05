PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares $0.13 Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of NYSE PTY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. 557,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,004. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
