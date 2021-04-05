PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of PCN traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $17.62. 121,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,770. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
