PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of PCN traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $17.62. 121,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,770. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.