PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

NYSE PCI traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.78.

About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

