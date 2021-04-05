PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of PDI stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.62. 358,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,099. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

