PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.40. 189,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 211,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn acquired 287,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $2,980,658.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,538,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,966,048.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn bought 51,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $549,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,589,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,930,571.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 575,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 52,149 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,171 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $4,140,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 82,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

