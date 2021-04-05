PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Announces $0.07 Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PGP traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,104. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

