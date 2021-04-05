PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

PHK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.81. 694,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

