PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of PKO stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,088. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $26.68.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

