PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of PKO stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,088. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $26.68.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
