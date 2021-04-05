PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PFL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 240,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,656. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

