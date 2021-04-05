PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Announces $0.08 Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of NYSE PFN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,865. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
