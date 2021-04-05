PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of PMF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.44. 56,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,852. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.