PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of PMF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.44. 56,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,852. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.