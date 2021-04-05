PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declares $0.06 Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of PML stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.82. 108,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,555. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.