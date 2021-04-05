PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

PMX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,138. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

