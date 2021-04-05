PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
PMX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,138. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $12.82.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
