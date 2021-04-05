PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Declares Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of PNI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,084. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $11.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

