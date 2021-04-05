PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Declares Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of PNI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,084. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $11.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II
