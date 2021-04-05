PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of RCS traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $7.34. 180,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,251. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $7.59.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.