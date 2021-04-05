PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of RCS traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $7.34. 180,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,251. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $7.59.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile
