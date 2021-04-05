Pinkcoin Hits One Day Volume of $52,508.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $52,508.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.96 or 0.00462207 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005805 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00029481 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.73 or 0.04343527 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,691,249 coins and its circulating supply is 426,430,813 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.