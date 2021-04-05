Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

PINS stock traded up $1.80 on Monday, reaching $79.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,049,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,842,888. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.63. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $9,510,726.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,201.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,212,667 shares of company stock valued at $90,409,906.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

