Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target increased by analysts at MKM Partners from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 44.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $12.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.35. 98,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.89. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after acquiring an additional 595,823 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after acquiring an additional 489,671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 400,729 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after acquiring an additional 390,471 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 265,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

