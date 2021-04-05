Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $245.00 at Raymond James

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.04.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD traded down $8.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.80. 32,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,591. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 152.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.