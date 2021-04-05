Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Gap Down to $164.60

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $164.60, but opened at $157.95. Pioneer Natural Resources shares last traded at $155.80, with a volume of 24,369 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 152.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,848,603,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $193,739,000 after purchasing an additional 108,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

