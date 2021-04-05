Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of FNHC stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $80.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. FedNat has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.89 million. Analysts anticipate that FedNat will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 81,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 1,037.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

