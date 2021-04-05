Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Trading Down 1.2%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 6,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 17,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

BKBEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.