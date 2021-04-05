Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.40 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $71.49 million and approximately $469,723.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.22 or 0.00322005 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00082504 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00114574 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000766 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

