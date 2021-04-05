PirateCash (PIRATE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17,607.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $17,607.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,757,170 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

