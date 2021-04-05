Pivot Token (PVT) Price Up 35% Over Last Week

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 30.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 35% against the dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00054061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.92 or 0.00674872 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00074714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00028773 BTC.

About Pivot Token

PVT is a token. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

