PIVX (PIVX) Trading 8.8% Higher This Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00002965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIVX has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $115.08 million and $4.18 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

