Pizza Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $6,345.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001182 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00126387 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.