Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CAO Sells $17,169.90 in Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CAO Brian O’donnell sold 215 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $17,169.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $229,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Planet Fitness stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,987. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.87, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.40. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLNT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 247,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

