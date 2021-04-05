Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Insider William Bode Sells 446 Shares

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PLNT stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $79.73. 11,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,987. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average is $73.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,121.87, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $64,045,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

