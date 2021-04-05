PlayGame 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $304,552.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlayGame has traded up 714.7% against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $304,552.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00054261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.59 or 0.00671869 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00073660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00029082 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

