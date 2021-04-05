Playgroundz (IOG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,395.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $3,395.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00074481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.14 or 0.00296527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00097081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.37 or 0.00786224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00029220 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

