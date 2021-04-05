Playkey (PKT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $123,268.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $1.02 million and $123,268.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00055103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.16 or 0.00674224 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00074309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00029029 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.