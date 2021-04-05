Plian Hits Market Cap of $35.99 Million (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Plian has a market cap of $35.99 million and $2.56 million worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plian coin can currently be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Plian has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Plian Profile

PI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 817,143,118 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

