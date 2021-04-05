Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $92,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $719,775.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

