Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.85% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $92,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $492,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $719,775.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,166,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

