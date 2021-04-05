Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.85% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92.
Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,166,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pliant Therapeutics
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.
