Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.85% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $35.90 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $92,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $719,775.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 466.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 398,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

