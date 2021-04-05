Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.85% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $35.90 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24.
Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 466.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 398,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pliant Therapeutics
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.
Featured Article: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.