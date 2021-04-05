Pluton Price Down 19.9% This Week (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pluton has a total market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $758,762.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pluton coin can now be purchased for about $9.23 or 0.00015641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00053664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00677689 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00072334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028819 BTC.

Pluton Coin Profile

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

