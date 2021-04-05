PlutusDeFi (PLT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.35 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One PlutusDeFi token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00053756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00675072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00070619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028349 BTC.

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

