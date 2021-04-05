PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 147,902 shares.The stock last traded at $32.94 and had previously closed at $32.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.90.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. As a group, equities analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 34,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,273,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,949 shares of company stock worth $3,615,930.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $223,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.