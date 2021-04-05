POA 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.87 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, POA has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $44.57 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,274,040 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
