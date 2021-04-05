Polkadot Price Hits $44.21 on Top Exchanges (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. Polkadot has a market cap of $40.93 billion and approximately $2.68 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $44.21 or 0.00074037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.34 or 0.00296993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00096473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.95 or 0.00743476 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 110.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00028949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,366.63 or 0.99420521 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,061,959,415 coins and its circulating supply is 925,935,302 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

