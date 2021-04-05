Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury Sells 5,200 Shares

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$275,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,650.

PBL traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$52.52. 47,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,105. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 12 month low of C$13.77 and a 12 month high of C$62.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$41.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

