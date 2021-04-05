Polymath (POLY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $36.26 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Polymath has a market cap of $387.84 million and $36.26 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymath has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.10 or 0.00374061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005047 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000802 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,132,297 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.