POPCHAIN (PCH) Trading 156.2% Higher Over Last Week

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 92.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One POPCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 156.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $5,168.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00047302 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 272.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

PCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

