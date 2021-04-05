Populous (PPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $250.90 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $4.71 or 0.00008027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded 56.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market cap of $250.90 million and approximately $45.50 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00053517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.74 or 0.00681021 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00071034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00029097 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Populous Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

